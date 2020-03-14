Weatherford International (WFTIQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFTIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

