Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,268,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

