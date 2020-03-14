WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $64.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 51298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

