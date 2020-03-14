Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $28.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 5356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 117.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.