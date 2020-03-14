Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

