XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

