Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.