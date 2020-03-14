YY (YY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

YY (NASDAQ:YY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect YY to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. YY has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.02.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

