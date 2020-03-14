Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNJN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Finjan in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Finjan has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Finjan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Finjan by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

