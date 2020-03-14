Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWCO stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.