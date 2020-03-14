Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Sell

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Investar has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,534 shares of company stock worth $319,331. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.