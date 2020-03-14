Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $583.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

