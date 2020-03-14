Zacks Investment Research Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:GPX opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in GP Strategies by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

