Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Hold

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LMRK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

