Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Viad’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $78.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Viad has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $623.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viad will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

