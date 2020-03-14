Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zoetis by 682.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

