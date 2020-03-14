Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ZMTP opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Zoom Telephonics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.74.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

