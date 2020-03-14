ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

