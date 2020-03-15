1,330 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

NYSE ABT opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

