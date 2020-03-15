14,285 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

