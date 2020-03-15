1,558 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,998,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

