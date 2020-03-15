1,597 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

