1,721 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,890 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

WDC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

