2,000 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.