2,449 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

