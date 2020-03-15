2,702 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

