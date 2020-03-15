30,040 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Innospec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

