3,075 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

