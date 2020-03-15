3,168 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.