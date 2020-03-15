32,320 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ESE opened at $77.02 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

