3,302 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

OKE stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

