34,356 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

