361 Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

361 Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Shares of AMED opened at $165.97 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.