361 Capital LLC Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. FOX comprises approximately 0.6% of 361 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in FOX by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,291,000 after buying an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

FOXA stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.