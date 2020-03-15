36,682 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.84. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

