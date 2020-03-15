3,747 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

