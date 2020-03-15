4,086 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

