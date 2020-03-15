571 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,356,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.