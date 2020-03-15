750 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

