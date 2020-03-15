8,238 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 269,553 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

FOCS opened at $19.08 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

