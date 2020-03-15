Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

