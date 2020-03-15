Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Addus Homecare worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

