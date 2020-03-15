Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $293.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $329.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

Adobe stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $252.03 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

