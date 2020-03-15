Ajo LP Acquires 363 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Credicorp by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Credicorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $173.85 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

