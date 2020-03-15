Ajo LP Boosts Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Ajo LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.05% of The Hackett Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2,360.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.