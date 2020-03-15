Ajo LP Buys New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,898,000.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

