Ajo LP Has $133,000 Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 56.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

AGYS stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.