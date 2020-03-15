Ajo LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

