Ajo LP Invests $123,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $128.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

