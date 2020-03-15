Ajo LP Invests $161,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

